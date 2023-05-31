A bill introduced by Assemblyman Marc Berman would require California schools to include media literacy instruction in lessons for all core subjects taught in K-12 schools.
The state Assembly approved Berman’s proposed law earlier this month without any opposing votes. Now the bill goes to the Senate for consideration before it lands on the desk of Gov. Newsom.
Research cited by Berman, who represents the Coastside, that was conducted by the Stanford Graduate School of Education found that despite spending time online every day, most middle and high school students lack the abilities needed to critically evaluate sources of information they encounter on the internet. For example, one study found that 82 percent of middle school students “struggled to distinguish advertisements from news stories.” In another investigation, more than half of the students in the study believed a grainy video on Facebook provided strong evidence of voter fraud in the United States. The video was actually shot in Russia.
“Media literacy instruction is absolutely essential to keeping our students safer online and to safeguarding the future of our democracy,” Berman said in a prepared release.
If signed into law, AB 873 would direct the Instructional Quality Commission to incorporate media literacy content into English, science, math and social science curriculum frameworks. Berman views this as a chance “to teach the next generation to ask themselves: who wrote this, why did they write it, and what is the impact of sharing it?”
While the state Legislature considers this educational approach to limiting the impact of online media, the San Mateo County Office of Education is attempting to address the problem by suing social media companies. Earlier this year the county agency announced that the law firm of Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy filed a public nuisance suit on its behalf. The education office’s website says the suit is intended “to shine a light on the negative impacts teachers are seeing as the result of social media.”
