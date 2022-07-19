During the 2020 campaign for state Senate, Josh Becker joked that if elected it would be easy to replace his predecessor Jerry Hill’s “Java with Jerry” tradition with “Java with Josh.” Almost two years later, the first in-person Java with Josh took place at Mac Dutra Plaza in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday morning.
A crowd of about 50 people, including a strong contingent from City Hall located just across the street, gathered to meet the relatively new senator and take the opportunity to share their concerns and ideas with him over coffee and pastries.
After 15 minutes of mingling, Mayor Debbie Ruddock welcomed Becker to the podium with a few words about the importance of citizens showing up and getting involved.
Becker began with a synopsis of the issues he is trying to tackle with legislation in Sacramento. The daunting list includes climate change and reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2035, universal early childhood education, homelessness and mental health infrastructure, providing health care and other support for the farmworker community, and building broadband infrastructure that will serve areas like the Coastside.
Those in attendance asked the senator questions on topics ranging from bike path infrastructure to public-private partnerships and breaking up PG&E.
A “Big Lie” believer even showed up and inquired about voting machines in the district “flipping” 30,000 votes in the recent election. Becker rejected the idea that voting machines had changed votes but expressed his support for more uniform voting procedures throughout the state. The questioner quickly departed.
After the formal portion of the event, Becker talked about the value of meeting constituents in person. During virtual Java with Josh sessions, he said, he ends up distracted by timers and the small boxes on the Zoom screen.
When asked whether the challenges facing the state and the country sometimes overwhelm him, he talked about the importance of recognizing tangible wins in the district.
“It keeps you going and gives you hope,” he said. He added that many people look at what is happening in Washington and get discouraged. He encourages people on the coast to focus instead on the progress being made on the state level.
Becker said he was happy with the event. “I learned some stuff that I wouldn’t otherwise know, and I want people to feel they are heard,” he summed up.
