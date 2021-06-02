A Moss Beach woman was arrested on Friday on suspicion of using bear spray during an altercation over a traffic crash, authorities said.
Nyssa Brennan, a 44-year-old Moss Beach resident, has been charged with a felony assault with a caustic chemical. Brennan was arrested at 11:16 a.m. on Friday at 150 San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay after San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a minor traffic collision that resulted in an argument between two parties.
When someone tried to mediate the situation, Brennan sprayed them in the face with bear spray and then fled the scene, deputies said. Deputies found Brennan in a nearby parking lot. She was identified by the witness, arrested and booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.
— from staff reports
