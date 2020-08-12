A new report from the Surfrider Foundation shows that in 2019, 90 percent of items picked up on area beaches was composed of plastic. The data is revealed in the first-of-its-kind report and was collected through volunteer-led beach cleanups across the country, including beach cleanups held on the Coastside.
The focus of San Mateo County’s chapter of Surfrider at its inception was mainly “watching surf videos and maybe painting something,” said Ed Larenas, who helped start the chapter in the early 1990s. Over the years, as the leadership transitioned to current chapter Chair Kari Mueller, the chapter evolved into an organization making an impact on the Coastside.
The Surfrider Foundation’s presence extends across the coastal United States, into some lake regions and even into a few other countries.
“The reach that they have is really high,” said Larenas, who is still involved with the chapter today. “The report was interesting to me to read because when we do beach cleanups we count all our stuff and send it to them and so it was nice to see a synthesis of all that.” He added that the report was “a way to influence decision makers.”
“It’s a very tangible thing,” Mueller said of the work Surfrider does. She referenced the bucket of trash collected at a beach cleanup or the weekly water quality tests the chapter carries out in local coastal streams.
“We started a water quality testing lab early on, testing water quality in San Mateo County beaches or streams,” Larenas said, adding that it’s been in action for around 18 years now.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the chapter was holding 19 beach cleanups a year. In 2019 alone, 333 volunteers collected 840 pounds of trash and recycling on beaches throughout the Coastside. The chapter coordinates with other local environmental groups to ensure cleanups don’t overlap and typically holds cleanups at Francis, Poplar and Martin’s beaches. “We try and spread the love,” Mueller said.
But 2020 has been more unpredictable. The group was able to host cleanups in January and February, but had not held one until the recent beach cleanup on July 18 at Poplar Beach. The cleanup was barely advertised, Mueller said, and yet 50 people showed up ready to work.
“People were so anxious to get out and to do something and to help,” she said. At this most recent cleanup, volunteers collected 87 pounds of trash. Mueller commented that this was “a little on the heavier side than normal, but that doesn’t surprise me because people are using our beaches a lot more.”
The most common items found at cleanups, according to Mueller, consist of plastic water bottles, aluminum cans, glass bottles and cigarette butts. She added that they also find “a lot of crazy stuff” including diapers, Frisbees, and even couches and “a ton of beach toys.”
In the coming months, the local Surfrider chapter hopes to host a virtual movie screening and event with Rhonda Harper, founder of Black
Girls Surf and volunteer coordinator for San Mateo County Surfrider, to further its mission of educating the community. And as long as health regulations allow it, more beach cleanups will be coming as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.