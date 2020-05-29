  1. Home
Parking to reopen
Parking lots along the coast have been closed in an effort to discourage visitors from popular tourist spots. However, that begins to change on Saturday. Review file photo

Half Moon Bay city officials announced parking lots and restrooms at all city beaches will be open starting this weekend. The change comes after a wave of complaints from residents on the west side of Highway 1 who said their neighborhood streets had been transformed into beach parking.

For weeks city officials have debated how best to enforce social distancing requirements, and the latest move is to reopen parking lots beginning May 30. The move represents an about face from local governments which initially thought closing the lots would keep crowds from coming to the beach and other coastal venues.

“The fact of the matter is people are desperate and are coming regardless,” said Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester, referring to ever-changing shelter-in-place policies that were widely ignored in recent weeks.

Since the start of the shelter-in-place orders about three months ago the regulations regarding beach access have sometimes seemed a matter of interpretation. When parking lots were initially closed, people continued to flock to the Coastside by parking in nearby neighborhoods. This resulted in crowds and excess trash reported by residents.

Half Moon Bay City Council members considered instituting a parking-permit program and asked for increased traffic and parking enforcement to encourage visitors to follow public health orders.

On Friday the county announced that by June 1 previous limitations on access and activities at the beaches would be lifted.

“Beaches may now operate normally, as long as beachgoers adhere to social distancing and face covering guidelines,” the order states.

Chidester said opening the parking lots gives people the ability to recreate responsibility and provides access to facilities like trash cans.

“Our goal is to open every parking spot,” he said. “We’re in this weird mode where even though parking lots were closed it did not discourage anyone from coming here.”

City officials remind people to not walk off-trails or where signs indicate there is sensitive habitat. While construction continues on the Poplar Beach vertical access people can get to the beach by way of access about a mile north.

California State Parks is also easing restrictions, increasing access at Francis, Venice and Cowell Ranch beaches, at Bean Hollow and the south parking lot at Martini Creek in Montara. Some lots will remained closed however, including those at Dunes, Pebble and San Gregorio beaches.

The San Mateo County Harbor District also announced on Friday it’s reopening Pillar Point Harbor parking lots this weekend. This will allow public access to Johnson Pier, the boat launch ramp and off-the-dock fish sales. Restrooms are also opened and will be cleaned twice daily, according to General Manager Jim Pruett.

