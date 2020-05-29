Half Moon Bay city officials announced parking lots and restrooms at all city beaches will be open starting this weekend. The change comes after a wave of complaints from residents on the west side of Highway 1 who said their neighborhood streets had been transformed into beach parking.
For weeks city officials have debated how best to enforce social distancing requirements, and the latest move is to reopen parking lots beginning May 30. The move represents an about face from local governments which initially thought closing the lots would keep crowds from coming to the beach and other coastal venues.
“The fact of the matter is people are desperate and are coming regardless,” said Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester, referring to ever-changing shelter-in-place policies that were widely ignored in recent weeks.
Since the start of the shelter-in-place orders about three months ago the regulations regarding beach access have sometimes seemed a matter of interpretation. When parking lots were initially closed, people continued to flock to the Coastside by parking in nearby neighborhoods. This resulted in crowds and excess trash reported by residents.
Half Moon Bay City Council members considered instituting a parking-permit program and asked for increased traffic and parking enforcement to encourage visitors to follow public health orders.
On Friday the county announced that by June 1 previous limitations on access and activities at the beaches would be lifted.
“Beaches may now operate normally, as long as beachgoers adhere to social distancing and face covering guidelines,” the order states.
Chidester said opening the parking lots gives people the ability to recreate responsibility and provides access to facilities like trash cans.
“Our goal is to open every parking spot,” he said. “We’re in this weird mode where even though parking lots were closed it did not discourage anyone from coming here.”
City officials remind people to not walk off-trails or where signs indicate there is sensitive habitat. While construction continues on the Poplar Beach vertical access people can get to the beach by way of access about a mile north.
California State Parks is also easing restrictions, increasing access at Francis, Venice and Cowell Ranch beaches, at Bean Hollow and the south parking lot at Martini Creek in Montara. Some lots will remained closed however, including those at Dunes, Pebble and San Gregorio beaches.
The San Mateo County Harbor District also announced on Friday it’s reopening Pillar Point Harbor parking lots this weekend. This will allow public access to Johnson Pier, the boat launch ramp and off-the-dock fish sales. Restrooms are also opened and will be cleaned twice daily, according to General Manager Jim Pruett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
The entitled home invasion tactics of these tourists was shocking and I thought I had seen it all. It's fair to say that many residents of the Mid-Coastside are re-thinking the relationship the local economy has with tourism. There is not enough tax revenue or fees in it for most of us to tolerate the fire evacuation hazards and degraded quality of life.
On the chalkboard with the heading "What Works" and "What Does Not Work", we will place "closing the beach parking lots" on the latter. And $1,000.00 fines. We dodged that bullet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.