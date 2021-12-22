Beach Break Entertainment is hosting its first annual film festival just in time for the holidays.
The three-day festival will run from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30 at the Coastal Repertory Theatre, 1167 Main St., and features top independent films, and question-and-answer sessions with some of the filmmakers.
The festival kicks off at 4 p.m. on Tuesday with a screening of the family-friendly documentary, “Los Hermanos.” The film, created by Marcia Jarmel and Ken Schneider, follows brothers from Cuba who play the violin and piano, and are reunited through the lens of music, family and dreams. The film is a testament to how culture can prevail when politics fail.
“The Comedy Club,” by David C. Schendel, will be screened at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The film covers the story of the legendary Cobb's Comedy Club in San Francisco, which served as an independent space for comedians like Robin Williams, Ellen DeGeneres, Jim Carrey and Bill Maher. The club overcame major obstacles, even reopening after a damaging fire, and has remained open in various locations in San Francisco since 1982.
The documentary “Life on Wheels: Transportation for a New Urban Century” will be shown at 4 p.m. on the second day of the festival, Dec. 29. The documentary focuses on the importance of meeting the transportation challenges society faces before the environment reaches a point of no return. Following the film there will be a question-and-answer session with directors David and HiJin Hodge.
“Knocking Down the Fences,” a short film by Meg Shutzer, will screen after “Life on Wheels: Transportation for a New Urban Century,” at 7 p.m. The film tells the story of AJ Andrews, a female professional softball player who remains relatively unknown and underpaid, despite being one of the best softball players in the world.
Following the short film, at around 7:15, “Girls Can’t Surf” will be shown. The Australian documentary, directed by Christopher Nelius, is about the trail-blazing female surfers who overcame misogyny in their sport, and made it possible for women to compete as professional surfers and earn the respect they deserve.
On the final day of the festival, at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It” will be shown. Moreno, an actress who appeared in the original and now the remake of “West Side Story,” overcame racial and gender stereotyping to achieve her success. Mariem Pérez Riera’s documentary follows Moreno’s story, but also the story of all women who struggle to assert themselves when faced with adversity. The film will be followed by a reception to close out the three-day festival.
