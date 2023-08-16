Chuck Matto

Chuck Matto has grown to love the Coastside after the Vallejo resident spent time at Long Branch Saloon and Farms for filming of a TV show.

Half Moon Bay’s beautiful scenery and small-town charm is showcased in the most recent season of “BBQ Brawl.” The 12 new contenders on the show competed at Long Branch Saloon and Farms in Half Moon Bay for the coveted title of “Master of the ’Cue.”

While the first three seasons of the show took place at Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas, Season 4 filmed at the well-known Coastside event space in January. The season is currently airing, with several episodes already out. Each episode, one contestant is sent home. The three head chefs — Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Sunny Anderson — choose contestants to make up their own teams. 

