Half Moon Bay’s beautiful scenery and small-town charm is showcased in the most recent season of “BBQ Brawl.” The 12 new contenders on the show competed at Long Branch Saloon and Farms in Half Moon Bay for the coveted title of “Master of the ’Cue.”
While the first three seasons of the show took place at Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas, Season 4 filmed at the well-known Coastside event space in January. The season is currently airing, with several episodes already out. Each episode, one contestant is sent home. The three head chefs — Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Sunny Anderson — choose contestants to make up their own teams.
Chuck Matto, the only contestant from California, was on Anderson’s team. He runs a popular social media cooking account called Chuck’s Flavor Train, where he showcases his barbecuing and grilling skills. Despite living just an hour away in Vallejo, Matto had only driven through Half Moon Bay. Now, however, it is a popular destination for his family.
“My wife and I have actually vacationed there twice since the show and we’ll probably go again,” Matto said. “While the show was taking place, I did try to visit the town as much as possible. I loved it; I had a great time. A lot of good food. I love the kind of sleepy beach town vibes out there, so it was a natural fit for me.”
The town mutually benefited from the show’s production, according to Long Branch owner Kevin Palmer.
“What was really nice was that they reached out to lots of businesses in Half Moon Bay to do all the food catering, which is really cool,” Palmer said. “So then (the businesses) all brought their food down and at different times of the day, because they did breakfast, lunch and dinner, every single day, for everybody, for basically a month. So all the different restaurants in town seemed to get a piece of the action there.”
The network originally reached out in 2019 about filming a season at Long Branch, but had to delay due to the pandemic. Because the farm is booked long in advance, the only time open enough to shoot for an entire month was January 2023.
“It happened all during the crazy rainstorms in January, plus during the sinkhole situation on (Highway) 92, so it was kind of crazy for a couple weeks,” said Cassidy Palmer, Kevin’s daughter and Long Branch manager.
“I actually, personally, had never heard of the show until they reached out. And then, of course, I watched the prior seasons and I was getting super excited about it,” Cassidy Palmer added. “Every open space that we have at the ranch was taken up by equipment, trucks, cameras, storage stuff that they brought in — a lot more was brought in than I ever could imagine being on a set or TV show.”
Though their site was busy, the Palmer family got to benefit from some of the materials on set.
“There was tons and tons of barbecues here, all different makes and models, and the staff out in the parking lot was also barbecuing, just to keep themselves occupied because there's a lot of downtime. And we got to go over there and nibble continuously, which was kind of fun. And then there's so much extra food, they just give it to the staff to cook on the side, which was cool,” Kevin Palmer said.
The Palmers’ only requirement of the network was that their other daughter, Kimberly Palmer, would be able to practice her vaulting. She is a nationally ranked horse vaulter.
“During the production, we said we have one requirement: that the horse vaulting continues no matter what,” Kevin Palmer said. “If you watch the episode, you'll see her vaulting in the background.”
Small Easter eggs like this hint at the Half Moon Bay setting, but there are also bigger signs that the season was shot in Northern California, like the style of barbecue the contestants make.
“I think, nowadays, people are more in tune with what's true barbecue and what's grilling,” Matto said. “Growing up here in California, we have Santa Maria-style grilling, and it is barbecue, you can barbecue in Santa Maria. But a lot of the people that are cooking out here are grilling, especially on gas grills. So for me, it's growing up with those flavors.
“If you cook on a gas grill, you can get that char, you can infuse it with that little bit of smokiness,” he said.“It's not the same as a long, slow barbecue, but I've always loved those flavors.”
Unfortunately for Matto, his hometown advantage didn’t give him the upperhand in the most recent episode inspired by San Francisco dishes, “Fisherman’s Wharf War.”
“I ruined the lobster tail,” Matto said. “I probably have a dozen lobster tails in their freezer right now. We had lobster last night. It's kind of bonkers that I ruined it. So I felt like I should have had
the advantage. But a competition, especially one of this caliber, I can't stress this enough, it gets you out of your element.
“You have to stay calm and collected,” Matto said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.