School superintendents from six Bay Area counties, including San Mateo County, formally announced on Tuesday that public school K-12 campuses would remain closed through the end of the school year. The announcement was expected as the current shelter-in-place orders extend into May.
“The decision to further extend closures is critical for maintaining social distancing and protecting the health and safety of all San Mateo County and Bay Area residents,” explained San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow in a press release. “We will continue to work closely with school leaders and adjust our orders and guidance once the data reflects that we’ve significantly stemmed the spread of COVID-19.”
School leaders say they will continue to fine-tune distance learning and to use their campuses to distribute school meals, among other things.
This announcement comes as county public health officers monitor the effectiveness of local shelter-in-place orders. They note that testing for coronavirus remains limited and experts are still learning details of how COVID-19 spreads in a community.
“We find ourselves in an urgent public health crisis,” said San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee in the release. “Schools must be responsive to the needs of the greater community. By continuing to provide instruction to students at home, we can both support learning and do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
San Francisco, Marin, Alameda, Santa Clara and Contra Costa are also keeping their schools closed for the remainder of the school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.