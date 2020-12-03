Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today at a virtual press conference that a new shelter-in-place order is in effect for regions where the available ICU capacity falls below 15 percent, meaning the Bay Area will likely see additional restrictions by mid-December.
The new order will require large swaths of California, divided up into just five regions, to shut down again for three weeks, closing nonessential businesses like bars, hair salons and other personal services as early as this week. Newsom said four of the five regions, excluding just the Bay Area, could move below the 15 percent threshold in the next few days.
The new shelter-in-place order would allow schools that have opened through the waiver system to remain open as well as critical infrastructure, but will restrict all nonessential travel, reduce retail to 20 percent capacity and close restaurants to just takeout and delivery only. He said the Bay Area is expected to shut down as early as mid-December.
“The Bay Area may have a few extra days,” Newsom said. “Our current projections suggest mid- to late-December.”
The news comes as California and the nation are seeing worrying spikes in case numbers, with over a million cases and nearly 20,000 deaths due to the virus in the state to date. San Mateo County is reporting 16.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, according to state data.
County Manager Mike Callagy said at this week’s press briefing that the ICU capacity in the county remains strong, but dramatic increases in hospitalizations are a cause for concern. As of Thursday, the county was reporting 73 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, up from just 30 two weeks ago. There were 24 available beds as of Wednesday.
Callagy said the county has been planning for a surge in hospitalizations, with more than 100 surge beds and the mobile field hospital at San Mateo Events Center available if needed.
“But we don't want to get there,” Callagy said. “We don't want to use those.”
Across the state, Newsom said ventilator capacity is still strong, with nearly 15,000 in the state inventory. San Mateo County is reporting 90 ventilators still available countywide.
“We've never been this abundant in the availability of vent resources,” Newsom said.
Newsom said that these numbers don’t yet reflect rising cases due to the Thanksgiving holiday. He advised residents to continue to avoid gatherings, wearing masks and moving recreation activities outdoors as much as possible. He expects this closure to be the last, calling it the “third wave” of the pandemic, with the first vaccines set to arrive in the state Dec. 12-15.
“We need to meet this moment head-on and do everything we can to stem the tide and bend the curve,” Newsom said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.