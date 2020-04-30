Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that, while he’s ordering state and local beaches in Orange County to close beginning Friday, Bay Area beaches will remain open for now. There had been speculation that Newsom would close beaches statewide.
Newsom said the decision to close what had been crowded Southern California beaches is driven by still-increasing positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 95 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours in California. He said he is worried about the resurgence of the disease that could result from reopening too early.
“The images we saw on a few of our beaches were disturbing,” Newsom said. “The volume of people in a concentrated space, particularly in a few coastal cities off and around Orange County, are of a particular concern.”
In his statement, Newsom said he’s passionate about public access to beaches, citing the fight for access to Martin’s Beach as an example. But he said health concerns are guiding him in this case.
Beaches in San Mateo County will remain open, but their parking lots will be closed and residents are now prohibited from traveling far from their residences to recreate.
Whatever the rules, over the past few weekends, some local beaches were inundated with visitors. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has written hundreds of parking tickets each week to violators of the order. Beyond that parking tickets, most have been warned and asked to go home.
If beaches were closed in the county, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Saul Lopez said they would need to increase patrols and education. Lopez said enforcement won’t be easy, even without beach closures. Last weekend, deputies deployed an off-road vehicle to patrol the beaches and enforce social distancing.
Half Moon Bay City Councilwoman Deborah Penrose has said she supports fining beach visitors who violate the shelter-in-place order. She worries about putting recreation ahead of the safety of at-risk residents.
“There are just so many questions about what is safe and who is safe that I do not think we can take a chance with our vulnerable populations,” Penrose said.
Meanwhile, San Mateo County announced a relaxation of its shelter-in-place order, which opens some trails and parks for recreation and expands the travel restriction from five to 10 miles. The revised county regulation is set to go into effect Monday and extend until May 31, with specifics on trail and park openings available at parks.smcgov.org.
County Parks spokeswoman Carla Schoof said the focus is on education and making sure residents who do use county parks are doing so responsibly and in accordance with the local order. To prepare, they are adding signs to explain changes like one-way trails and to remind users about maintaining social distancing. Schoof said she expects the county will need more rangers for this effort.
This week, county Manager Mike Callagy explained in a press conference that the revised county order brings the county, which previously had more stringent restrictions in place, in line with current state regulations. He also noted that county Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow was hesitant to loosen any restrictions and that the county will wait for further state action before revising the shelter-in-place order again.
“Dr. Morrow has said he’s doing this reluctantly,” Callagy said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
“ Councilwoman Deborah Penrose has said she supports fining beach visitors who violate the shelter-in-place order. She worries about putting recreation ahead of the safety of at-risk residents.”
Huh?? She can stay home. At risk folks don’t need to worry. They can stay home.
Kids in our neighborhood have been good kids through this very difficult time. They actually miss going to school very much (Huge kudos to CUSD for that!). They’re not out playing together in the neighborhood. They see each other when someone has a birthday and we wish them well from the street. They FaceTime. They’re keeping up with their school distance learning and that includes a required amount of PE. So, Ms. Councilwoman, the kids (and parents too) need exercise. They’ve learned during this time that surfing is the best way to get outside, get some exercise, and see their friends in person while easily maintaining physical distancing.
Exactly.
" 'There are just so many questions about what is safe and who is safe that I do not think we can take a chance with our vulnerable populations,' Penrose said."
Well those vulnerable populations are not out at the beach now are they? This is really odd.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.