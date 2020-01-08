  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
image-searching the water
Authorities are still searching for information about a recent car that went over the cliff at Gray Whale Cove. Anyone with any information is asked to call the U.S. Coast Guard at (415) 399-3530. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Authorities are still trying to determine who was driving the vehicle that appeared to drive off the cliff near Gray Whale Cove in Montara on Dec. 30. The incident was captured on harrowing video and shared widely on the web.

While California Highway Patrol Officer Bert Diaz said on Tuesday there are some leads in the case, details are scarce. As of Tuesday, there was no formal search underway for the vehicle or missing parties related to the vehicle. 

At about 11 a.m. on Dec. 30, a witness reported he saw a vehicle go over a cliff. A short time later, California Highway Patrol reported the agency received a video from a driver’s dash cam that appeared to show a dark-colored SUV driving over the cliff at full speed with no indication the driver made an attempt to stop. 

The U.S. Coast Guard, CHP, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and the Pillar Point Harbor Patrol were involved in an initial search, but called off the search that evening due to unsafe ocean conditions. Search efforts did not resume the next day because, according to Officer Diaz, conditions continued to be dangerous. 

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement and High Surf Advisory last week. 

Diaz said no missing persons report has been issued in relation to this case. With no debris definitively tied to the case, and no information about the vehicle, Diaz said further investigation would be difficult.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments