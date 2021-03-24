  1. Home
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say exposed himself to a juvenile at Half Moon Bay High School on Monday.

The indecent exposure occurred at 2 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release that came out more than 31 hours later, on Tuesday night. The man is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s with olive complexion and stubble facial hair. He was reportedly wearing mirrored sunglasses. He was driving a white sedan with tinted windows at the time of the incident.

The man was reportedly seated in his car at the time of the incident.

Authorities are combing through video from security cameras in hopes of identifying the man, who was rendered by a sketch artist after an interview of the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Investigations Bureau of the Sheriff’s Office at (650) 599-1536.

— from staff reports

