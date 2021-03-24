The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say exposed himself to a juvenile at Half Moon Bay High School on Monday.
The indecent exposure occurred at 2 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release that came out more than 31 hours later, on Tuesday night. The man is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s with olive complexion and stubble facial hair. He was reportedly wearing mirrored sunglasses. He was driving a white sedan with tinted windows at the time of the incident.
The man was reportedly seated in his car at the time of the incident.
Authorities are combing through video from security cameras in hopes of identifying the man, who was rendered by a sketch artist after an interview of the victim.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Investigations Bureau of the Sheriff’s Office at (650) 599-1536.
— from staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.