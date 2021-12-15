Authorities confirmed the death on Thursday of a 23-year-old man who had been residing at the Coast House transitional shelter in Half Moon Bay.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified the man, however the Review is not naming him pending the result of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office investigation. The cause of death remained part of that investigation.
Brian Greenberg, vice president of programs and services for LifeMoves, said staff called emergency services after they found the man unresponsive in his room on the evening of Dec. 9.
“The unexpected loss of any life is a tragedy for the grieving family, loved ones and friends,” Greenberg said in a statement to the Review.
Greenberg said the San Mateo County’s Human Services Agency is offering grief support assistance to Coast House residents and staff.
LifeMoves has operated the shelter at the former Coastside Inn since April. The motel was purchased by San Mateo County in December 2020. Samaritan House ran a four-month pilot program before LifeMoves took over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.