The California Highway Patrol has identified the motorcyclist who died when his vehicle ran off the roadway and over the cliff at Gray Whale Cove on Thursday. He was 26-year-old Ion Bolea of South San Francisco.
The initial call came in at 3:17 p.m. on Nov. 12. Crews from the CHP, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Coastside Fire Protection District and Pacifica Fire Department were on the scene.
It is the third such incident this past year. The first occured on Dec. 30, 2019, when Tracey Ivori Sinclair drove off the cliff into rough waters leading to a months-long investigation. Then on Aug. 31, 54-year-old Yuri Kim died after her car plunged off the cliff near Gray Whale Cove. Most recently, on Oct. 2, authorities say an abandoned car was pushed off the cliff.
Coastside and Pacifica fire personnel rappelled down the cliff to reach Bolea. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at an area hospital after succumbing to his injuries.
CHP said that excessive speed may have been a factor. In a Facebook post, a witness told officials that Bolea appeared to be turning too fast, lost control and continued off the cliff.
— Vanessa Ochavillo
