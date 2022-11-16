Lights, camera, auction!

The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside is once again hosting its annual auction. The dinner fundraiser, in partnership with the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, will be taking place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets for the event are sold out, but those interested in supporting the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside can still participate in the online auction and raffle. 

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

