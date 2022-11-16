The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside is once again hosting its annual auction. The dinner fundraiser, in partnership with the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, will be taking place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets for the event are sold out, but those interested in supporting the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside can still participate in the online auction and raffle.
“Our main purpose is to raise money for the organization, but obviously we’re only going to do that if people have a great time,” said Jill Jacobson, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside.
Program managers also understood that the ticket price wasn’t affordable for everyone, and that some people aren’t comfortable being in crowds yet, so while the event is sold out, there’s still ways for the community to get involved.
The silent auction is open now, and closes on Sunday, Nov. 20. The raffle tickets are also on sale now, and will be throughout the night of the event. The winner will be announced at the event, but you don’t need to be present to win.
The grand prize for the raffle is a Goldworks original design 14-karat yellow gold and diamond moon pendant, and there are additional drawings for gift certificates to local restaurants, and bottles of wine and spirits. For more information about the raffle and auction, visit bgccoastside.org.
At the event, some awards will also be given to community leaders who have made a difference on the Coastside, and to honor volunteers.
Jacobson said that money will go toward piloting an expansion to cater to elementary school-age kids. She said that the nonprofit plans to honor its longtime board member John Kolbisen at the event, and to name the program after him.
This version corrects to reflect the date of the event is Nov. 18.
