Pacifica Police say an unidentified man brandished a firearm while attempting to rob the Quick Mart on Skyline Boulevard on Thursday night. The man got away but not before being captured on security cameras.
The incident occurred at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release issued by police on Tuesday morning. An employee says the man entered the business, showed a gun and demanded money. Instead, the employee fled the store. The would-be thief was last seen running westbound on Manor Drive.
Police describe the man as between 45 and 50, wearing a black beanie, red face covering and black jacket with an “SF” logo on the chest and “Giants” written on the back.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact detectives at the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314. Refer to case number 21-2070.
— from staff reports
