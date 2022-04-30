Two people were found dead after a car plunged into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach on Friday night, Cal Fire officials said.
The Coast Guard has resumed the search for a third victim, Cal Fire officials said on social media. Police and fire agencies including Cal Fire San Mateo County, San Mateo County sheriff's deputies and California State Parks responded to the scene, according to officials.
At 10 a.m., CalFire said the investigation had been turned over the CHP. There was no word as yet as to the cause of the incident or the names of the victims.
— Bay City News
