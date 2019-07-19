Assemblyman Marc Berman met with members of the Half Moon Bay History Association at the old Half Moon Bay jail and Coastside History Museum on Friday morning to see what the group has accomplished thus far and to discuss their future plans.
The historical association has a two-year agreement with the city of Half Moon Bay to renovate the old jail and adjoining Thomas Johnston barn in the back lot. To date, the association has raised $1.1 million in donations and has a goal of reaching $1.6 million.
Berman was given a brief tour of the historic jail, a look at old merchant journals from the early 1900s, the city’s historical plaque project, and evidence of early Ohlone heritage. And he discussed ways to navigate funding through events and fundraisers. Berman, being familiar with the slow pace of bureaucracy both here and in Sacramento, was upbeat about the project and was impressed with the speed of getting the jail and museum open so quickly.
The Half Moon Bay Coastside History Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
— Kyle Ludowitz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.