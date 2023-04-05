El Granada Elementary School's Arts and Sciences Day

Danny Terwey helps students launch rockets at El Granada Elementary School's Arts and Sciences Day on Friday. Terwey started his rocket workshop at the annual event about 10 years ago when his kids were students at El Granada Elementary and he enjoyed it so much he keeps coming.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

El Granada Elementary School teacher Heidi Mills imparted the secret of slime to her kindergartners last week as part of the school’s annual Arts and Sciences Day. Using a blend of household words like “stretchy” and scientific terminology like “non-Newtonian fluid,” Mills demonstrated how a simple mixture of Borax, water and glue can unleash a chemical reaction.

“This is our chemical reaction where the liquid is going to turn into a non-Newtonian fluid,” said Mills, lifting a foot-long strand of gloop out of a clear plastic cup so that her students could see.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

