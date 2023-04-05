El Granada Elementary School teacher Heidi Mills imparted the secret of slime to her kindergartners last week as part of the school’s annual Arts and Sciences Day. Using a blend of household words like “stretchy” and scientific terminology like “non-Newtonian fluid,” Mills demonstrated how a simple mixture of Borax, water and glue can unleash a chemical reaction.
“This is our chemical reaction where the liquid is going to turn into a non-Newtonian fluid,” said Mills, lifting a foot-long strand of gloop out of a clear plastic cup so that her students could see.
All eyebrows were raised in amazement to punctuate the exciting moment, and some jaws even dropped. Several kids practiced saying, “non-Newtonian fluid,” slowly, breaking the phrase down into individual syllables.
Slime-making was a popular course on Arts and Sciences Day, appearing in several slots of the master schedule. Other workshops offered to mixed-grade groups of kids included everything from yoga to magic to squid dissection and rocket launching.
The schoolwide event, first held back in 1973, was the culmination of Arts and Sciences Week at the school. A midweek assembly hosted by Eth-Noh-Tec focused on multicultural storytelling that weaves together cultural elements from the East and West. The Bay Area Discovery Museum’s “Try it Truck,” a mobile engineering lab, also made a visit one day. This year was the first time that a full version of Arts and Sciences Day took place since the pandemic.
Scott Cummins worked with a group of third- through fifth-graders on “Given Circumstances,” an exercise popularized by the famed acting guru Konstantin Stanislavsky. Kids rehearsed a simple dialogue with about five short lines for each actor, and then performed it using different scenarios. One duo included a bus driver and a student passenger while another featured a mother who was waking her child up for school.
“It teaches them that they’re acting under imaginary circumstances,” said Cummins.
A few doors down, students worked in front of desktop easels as Pete Collom helped them paint a sunset embellished with black silhouettes. Students could make their creative mark by choosing from a series of options that Collom provided — some chose a lighthouse, a sailboat or Mavericks Boneyard. Fifth-grader Risa Sobotkiewicz chose to paint patches of bladed grass in the foreground. A flock of birds cascaded down from the upper left corner.
“That’s stunning,” said volunteer Allan Smith. “I can see the light coming through the sky.”
El Granada Elementary School Principal Erin O’Connor-Brown said that about 50 community volunteers helped out on Arts and Sciences Day.
“The (parent-teacher organization) worked incredibly hard to pull together a wide variety of workshop offerings to honor the day,” added O’Connor-Brown. “The PTO has been working incredibly hard for months to orchestrate this incredible week.”
O’Connor-Brown said the main goals of the event were to spark students’ curiosity and to provide opportunities for hands-on learning.
