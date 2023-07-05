Jane Kim

Jane Kim, founder and lead artist at Ink Dwell Studio, looks over a massive slab of redwood that she will be covering in ink and making prints of as part of a project with the Sempervirens Fund. Ink Dwell Studio, June 29, 2023. 

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

“Nature has always been my muse,” artist Jane Kim said while showing guests around the Ink Dwell Studio she moved from San Francisco to Pillar Point Harbor in 2018. “But,” she continued, “in art school I was discouraged from doing this kind of work.” 

A glance around the studio reveals the kind of work that did not earn her instructors’ approval at the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design. A taxidermy bear, piles of twigs and numerous prints of colorful flora and fauna fill the large space and serve as Kim’s models. On the back wall a collage of native species depicted in a mural Kim painted on the Orinda Public Library features a large river otter that was spotted returning to the East Bay creeks a few years ago.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories