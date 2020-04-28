Months of investigation have led to an arrest for the alleged homicide of a 26-year-old man found shot to death near Tunitas Creek Beach.
On Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Omar Villagomez Meza, of Modesto, for homicide and robbery. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility and held without bail. He’s expected to make his first court appearance this afternoon.
At about 7 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2018, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an isolated pullout south of Tunitas Creek Bridge. A man was found unresponsive, lying on the ground. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. His belongings had been taken.
The victim was later identified by as Luis Alberto Diaz-Lopez, a resident of Menlo Park.
Detectives believed the case was gang-related and the man was targeted. They analyzed forensic evidence, phone records and social media posts. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for any additional information the public may have regarding the events surrounding his death.
The arrest in Diaz-Lopez’s murder is just one of several homicide cases the Sheriff’s Office responded to in 2018.
In February of that year, a woman was reportedly found shot in the head on Poplar Avenue. She later died in a hospital. Also that month, deputies found a 53-year-old man dead after suffering gunshot wounds at Gray Whale Cove. In March, a man was found dead lying near a gun in a parking lot at the Half Moon Bay substation.
