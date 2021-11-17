Chief Nate Armstrong has taken over as the head of Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit. He replaces the retiring Ian Larkin, who worked for the state fire agency for 33 years.
The Cal Fire unit works under contract to provide firefighters and services to the Coastside Fire Protection District as well as the other areas of the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Most recently, Armstrong was deputy chief of operations in the CZU and has worked a variety of assignments in 22 years of firefighting. He now leads the more than 280 people who work at headquarters and two dozen fire stations in the area.
— from staff reports
