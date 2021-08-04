The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for several suspects who broke into the marijuana grow facility known as Half Moon Grow in the early morning hours of July 27. The Sheriff’s Office reported multiple thieves broke into the county’s first licensed cannabis growing facility around 2:20 a.m. that day, and someone fired shots at an onsite caretaker.
The thieves reportedly stole an unknown amount of marijuana and supplies and fled in multiple vehicles. The caretaker was not injured in the incident.
Sacha Cohen, spokeswoman for Half Moon Grow, declined to say whether the facility would increase security measures. Ed Wilkinson, who co-founded the facility with Aneese Bishara in 2019, said the thieves took a “negligible amount” of marijuana and supplies. Wilkinson said he was grateful for the prompt response from the Sheriff’s Office and that Half Moon Grow is cooperating with the investigation.
“They take it very seriously, and I’m very appreciative of the response from the San Mateo County Sheriff,” Wilkinson said.
“We have high hopes the culprits will be brought to justice,” he said.
Wilkinson and Bishara purchased and developed the farm on Frenchmans Creek Road over the last couple of years. Some in the community raised concerns that the operation would attract more crime. Advocates for the licensed growing facility countered that legalization would instead drop crime rates as marijuana users turned away from the black market.
A 2019 study from Justice Quarterly examined the link between cannabis and crime in Colorado and Washington state. According to the study, researchers “observed no statistically significant long-term effects of recreational cannabis laws or the initiation of retail sales on violent or property crime rates in these states. … Our results from Colorado and Washington suggest that legalization has not had major detrimental effects on public safety.”
Other studies have found that dispensaries can potentially reduce crime in neighborhoods. A 2019 study from the Regional Science and Urban Economics journal examined crime rates in Denver. It found that “an additional dispensary in a neighborhood leads to a reduction of 17 crimes per month per 10,000 residents, which corresponds to roughly a 19 percent decline relative to the average crime rate over the sample period.”
Others say the results of legalization are more varied and that cannabis-related crime persists despite state laws. Some cite concerns about younger people accessing marijuana and an increase in sales between states that have and have not legalized the drug.
