Second Harvest Food Bank used to take around 180 calls per day on its food pantry hotline. Now, the daily average exceeds 1,000.
Amid a sharp economic downturn that has left millions of Californians without work, a growing number of households are reliant on social service providers to meet basic needs. Food banks in the San Mateo County area have reported a staggering surge in demand, a large portion of which comes from first-time clients.
Given the prolonged and worsening nature of the economic crisis, providers do not anticipate those numbers decreasing anytime soon. Still, they emphasize that they have the capacity to meet a sustained increase in need and have transformed their operations overnight in order to do so.
“We anticipate demand continuing to escalate by a greater rate by the week for at least a month,” Samaritan House CEO Bart Charlow said. “It’s more than just continuing. It’s skyrocketing upwards.”
He added that the pantry likely will not return to pre-pandemic numbers for another six to 18 months. Second Harvest Vice President of Development and Marketing Cat Cvengros predicted “many more months” of scaled-up services.
Samaritan House’s food pantry has served 2,000 new clients in April alone. Every week since California’s shelter-in-place order went into effect on March 18, 250 households have requested assistance for the first time. That amounts to about 600 new people in the system every seven days, Charlow estimates. Around 230 of Second Harvest’s 1,000 daily callers are first-time clients.
Puente, which operates a range of services on the Coastside, had to revive a food distribution program that has not been needed for six years. Coastside Hope’s pantry served an unprecedented 300 households in the three weeks following the mid-March stay-at-home directive — a 75 percent uptick from February.
Unemployment is the main driver, industry providers agreed. Wage workers who were previously able to put food on the table now find themselves unable to do so, Cvengros said.
“So many people who were living paycheck to paycheck — who were surviving before at the middle class level — are now suddenly discovering they’re out of luck,” Charlow said. More than race or age, the demographic change is socioeconomic.
Demand picked up during the first week of California’s shelter-in-place order. So did unemployment. California’s Economic Development Department reported on March 26 that it processed 186,809 new unemployment claims for the week ending March 21, as compared to 57,606 claims the week prior. As of April 17, that number has grown to 2.7 million claims statewide.
Cvengros noted that Second Harvest experienced a sharp increase in demand at the beginning of the month, when rent is due. Puente Executive Director Rita Mancera also noted rent as a driver, on top of the base issue of people being furloughed or laid off.
“Some people are just surprised that they have to be on the line,” Mancera said. “They (told me that) they never thought they would have to come to a food distribution. That was hard for them — educated people with good jobs … It’s hard to know that they have a need.”
Second Harvest hotline workers have taken calls from people who say they have never sought food assistance before and do not know how to navigate the process. Cvengros stressed that those in need should seek help via Second Harvest’s website or hotline — and that their needs will be fulfilled.
As is the case in grocery stores, specific food items are not always on pantry shelves, but the overall quantity of food in pantries has remained constant amid the pandemic. In particular, Cvengros said that produce is readily available but that transportation delays affect supplies and delivery times of stock items like rice and eggs. Still, Charlow noted that the U.S. overproduces food — wasting up to 40 percent per year — leaving him confident that Samaritan House will be able to continue providing food, albeit different items each week.
Logistical changes have affected more than the supply chain. Food providers large and small had to transform their operations in a matter of days, pre-packaging all products while contending with workforce adjustments.
Coastside Hope Executive Director Judith Guerrero reported a decrease in volunteers but said the site still has enough workers to stay open — albeit with slightly reduced hours to allow pantry staff time to restock. Many of Samaritan House’s regular volunteers are in high risk categories, but new volunteers have “stepped up” to fill those positions, Charlow said.
Around 40 percent of Second Harvest workers are volunteers, and many of them were unable to continue working given social distancing orders and high personal risk. Now, Second Harvest relies heavily on the National Guard to operate its four warehouses, one of which opened specifically for the pandemic.
Recognizing a shortage of volunteers, Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed the National Guard to food banks beginning March 20. Troops arrived at Second Harvest four days later. Around 130 soldiers package a total of 12,000-14,000 boxes of food per day.
Second Harvest distributes those boxes to about 310 partners that operate a combined 1,000 sites. Samaritan House, Coastside Hope and Puente, all of which partner with Second Harvest, have seen changes not just in how they receive food, but also in how they distribute it.
Instead of gathering in dining rooms to enjoy food in company, clients have minimal interaction with staff and one another, receiving products via drive-through windows. For Coastside Hope, the drive-through model is not new — but receiving pre-packaged food rather than organizing products on-site is. Samaritan House had to “retool within a week” and set up a drive-through program which last week had lines “down the block all day,” Charlow said.
Providers are also operating delivery services for the elderly and immunocompromised. Coastside Hope and Samaritan House had delivery programs before the pandemic that primarily focused on seniors, while Puente has begun delivering to La Honda Trailer Park and homebound individuals.
Those services will be necessary for a long time to come. But providers also pointed to a bright spot amid the rising tide of need: community members who have donated their time and money to help their neighbors get through the crisis. Second Harvest issued a call for donations on week one — and that call was answered. At Coastside Hope, people often drop off a bag of groceries after shopping for themselves.
“People are volunteering,” Charlow said. “People who can are donating funds to help people who can’t … There’s a tremendous outpouring [of support] from the community. And being at the heart of that kind of network, we see it and we love it.”
