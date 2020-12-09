Toothaches, swollen gums and tight jaws have been driving patients to Coastside dental clinics at a higher rate than doctors are used to seeing. Dentists said many of these cases share something in common: cracked teeth.
Anecdotally, there are reports of more cracked teeth during the pandemic — and not just on the Coastside.
Dr. John Moon, who runs a dental office on Church Street in Half Moon Bay, said most of his patients these last few months have had partial or full tooth cracks. He suspects that the increased mask-wearing and the overall stress during this time are to blame.
“The world changed overnight and everyone is stressed,” Moon said.
Like many dental offices, Moon had to shutter his doors when the first shelter-in-place orders came down in mid-March. His office remained closed until June. When he returned, he had a backlog of 52 patients, about 30 of which were cases of cracked teeth. He said these are likely serious cases. Often people call when they’re experiencing pain. By then, it’s more than a simple repair.
On the one hand, stress may be causing people to grind. Dentists say some people would not notice if they’re grinding in their sleep.
Another explanation Moon offered was that altered breathing from wearing face masks may be drying out the mouth. Breathing through the mouth with a mask can reduce the amount of saliva, which acts as a buffer between the top and bottom teeth.
The key to preventing cracks is for the teeth to touch as little as possible. When they do, it’s like dry ice hitting dry ice, Moon said.
In the worst cases, patients report temperature or pressure sensitivity. This is a sign that the crack has reached the nerve, which, if left untreated, can lead to an infection. If the tooth is salvageable, a root canal is the best course of action.
Other times, reports are milder, either a painful jaw or a noticeably chipped tooth. In these cases, the crack may be superficial and they can be addressed with a crown or a filling.
News reports across the country suggest the trend goes beyond the Coastside.
Alicia Malaby, a spokeswoman for the California Dental Association, a nonprofit representing most dentists in the state, said measuring teeth grinding is challenging because research relies on self-reports. She said there are few studies on the topic and there have been no recent studies that can confirm a change before and after the pandemic.
Under normal times, routine dental checkups would help dentists catch a crack before or just as it’s forming. But some patients are forgoing visits despite the government deeming dental care an essential service.
On a recent morning, Moon worked on a root canal. Two masks and a shield separated his face from his patient’s. Four of his five treatment rooms were empty. These days, he can only see one patient at a time.
Moon said he understands his patients’ reluctance to see him. He’s adapted his practice. He now asks patients to send him photos of any tooth issues so he can give advice from afar. When it’s serious, however, he’ll urge the patient to come in-person.
