The San Mateo County Harbor District is hosting a virtual public workshop with architects to get feedback on its retail redevelopment project slated to address and rebuild its aging “tenant row” near Johnson Pier at Pillar Point Harbor.
The purpose of the meeting is for stakeholders to share opinions, voice concerns and learn about the planning process, site constraints and timeline before plans are penciled in. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 over Zoom.
Goring and Straja Architects is charged with designing the redevelopment. While exact costs are not yet known, it's estimated the construction and planning could cost more than $6.5 million. Principal Architect Jim Goring said the project design so far is preliminary and his team is open to all community input. It’s possible the building could be moved away from the waterfront, or have a second story added for more tenants.
The Harbor District says its retail building’s electrical system, plumbing and heating are aging and require replacement. If the structure is simply rebuilt with no retail space added, it’s possible the tenants will have to temporarily vacate, officials say. The current tenants include Ketch Joanne Restaurant, Princeton Seafood Co., and Mavericks Surf Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.