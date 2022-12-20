The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a lower court’s decision to abstain from Thomas Gearing’s takings case against Half Moon Bay while the city’s eminent domain action is taking place in state court.
After the city of Half Moon Bay rejected Thomas and Daniel Gearing’s proposal to develop housing on their properties near Railroad Avenue, they sued the city in federal court in 2021 alleging the city was placing unconstructive barriers that amounted to an unlawful taking.
In March 2021, Half Moon Bay filed eminent domain proceedings in state court to acquire the Gearings’ properties and filed a motion in the federal case to abstain, pending the resolution of the eminent domain case in state court. The district court agreed with the city, but the Gearings appealed the decision. On Dec. 8, the appeals court affirmed the district court’s order granting the city’s motion, according to court records.
The Gearings own six undeveloped parcels in the area known as West of Railroad, which is subject to Half Moon Bay’s Land Use Plan. The policy identifies the area as public recreation and severely restricts housing development. According to the LUP, a landowner seeking to build on the land area has to create a master plan that analyzes its impact on conservation and recreation zones for the entire area. The City Council and an environmental review board must then approve the plan.
However, Thomas Gearing says the land has legally mapped streets. He argues that the city’s policy places an unconstitutional and unreasonable responsibility on landowners who pay property taxes. In October 2020, the Gearings wrote a letter to the city claiming it had to accept their building application pursuant to California Senate Bill 330, which was meant to increase affordable housing in the state and prohibits local agencies from rejecting affordable-housing proposals unless it rules the project would harm public health or safety.
The city rejected the proposal and informed the Gearings that the state law did not require the development to be approved because a master plan for the West of Railroad area had not been documented. Three months later, the city told the Gearings it would acquire properties through eminent domain. The Gearings rejected the city's offer of $91,000 for the six parcels in January 2021.
