The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a lower court’s decision to abstain from Thomas Gearing’s takings case against Half Moon Bay while the city’s eminent domain action is taking place in state court. 

After the city of Half Moon Bay rejected Thomas and Daniel Gearing’s proposal to develop housing on their properties near Railroad Avenue, they sued the city in federal court in 2021 alleging the city was placing unconstructive barriers that amounted to an unlawful taking. 

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories