Main Street will again be transformed with lively events and local traditions to celebrate Independence Day.
The Half Moon Bay Ol’-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Block Party will kick off the patriotic weekend for Coastsiders. The red, white and blue affair, hosted by the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, marks the 51st year of the parade and celebrations of U.S. independence on the coast. The parade will be followed by a “block party” with live music, kids activities, food, drinks and more. Festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kelly Avenue and Main Street and are free to attend.
The parade will begin at noon on Main Street, and last about an hour. The jovial procession will feature the traditional array of red, white and blue floats, marching bands, community service groups, antique cars, decorated trikes and bikes, dogs, youth sports teams, local celebrities, and an appearance by Pumpkin Festival mascot “Gourdy,” among other things.
There will also be a large number of equine entries with prizes awarded in several categories. The 40-member Sit-Down Marching Band will be set up at Main and Kelly to liven things up with music during the parade.
There will be no judging of non-equine parade entries this year; organizers just want to put on a fun celebration for the community.
As usual, the Half Moon Bay Lions Club will be hosting its annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot, 501 Main St. Following the parade, the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau will be selling wine and beer.
This year, the I.D.E.S. will be hosting its inaugural Fourth of July Festival with music, 20 local artisans, beer and wine, snow cones and “Chamarita” meat sandwiches. The event will be open from 10:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and immediately following the parade on Monday.
