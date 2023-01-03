Authorities are warning that the pending storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday morning could cause some of the worst floods in recent years, disrupt local economies and even potentially cause loss of life.

The new weather pattern comes just days after San Francisco recorded 5.46 inches of rain on Saturday, the second-wettest day in 174 years. Local meteorologist Jan Null said Half Moon Bay recorded 3 inches of rain on New Year’s Eve, apparently the city’s 10-highest daily total since 1939, though the records are not totally complete, he said.

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories