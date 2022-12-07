Why return to normal when you can do better than that? The full-scale Nights of Lights parade twinkled back to life on Main Street on Friday for the first time in three years, and the community responded with a robust turnout and an abundance of good spirits.
“Look at all these beautiful people,” exclaimed Krystlyn Giedt, president of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau, which organizes the Nights of Lights, including the parade and upcoming Friday evening events over the next two weeks.
Giedt reported that a record-setting 40 groups registered to participate in the parade and noted that a few extras always slip in as well. Dozens of local clubs and businesses took to the parade route and received warm applause and cheers from the crowd lining Main Street as they made their way through town waving, dancing and distributing treats.
Members of the Half Moon Bay Sit-Down Marching Band unfolded their chairs next to City Hall and the brass and woodwind ensemble filled the crisp evening air with traditional holiday tunes. Patty Bartscher, co-founder of the group, said it was great to be back after skipping two years. The group has performed on Independence Day and at the lighted parade since the early 1980s, she said. In the early years they did actually march but soon decided it was more comfortable to remain seated on the back of a flatbed truck. They eventually opted to become entirely stationary. Several of the roughly 20 seated musicians said they’ve been with the group since its start and that they welcome any newcomers.
The positive mood produced by the band permeated the crowd throughout the evening. “This is what a small town is all about,” one person strolling behind the final parade float was overheard saying.
Many of the Main Street stores that stayed open for the evening were filled with friends and shoppers. A crowd of 30 people squeezed into the Abode Annex and sipped tea and bubbly. The owner, Rachel Ortollan, didn’t plan on hosting a party. “This just happened. We have that kind of vibe here,” she said.
Down the street, Moriah Bettencourt whose Fish Wife Sweets just opened last week said she had a steady stream of customers with the number probably just shy of the crowd at her opening. She said she was grateful to have the new shop on Main Street in time for one of the town’s signature events, but admitted she missed watching the parade.
No one likes to see a great party end. Lian Cox, who gathered with friends in the warmth of Ciya restaurant, expressed a sentiment shared by many when she said, “I wish they didn’t open Main Street up to traffic so soon after the parade.”
