Nights of Lights parade

Friday’s Nights of Lights parade was fun for the whole family, but perhaps particularly eventful for young Coastsiders who seemed to revel in the holiday spirit that prevailed downtown.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Why return to normal when you can do better than that? The full-scale Nights of Lights parade twinkled back to life on Main Street on Friday for the first time in three years, and the community responded with a robust turnout and an abundance of good spirits.

“Look at all these beautiful people,” exclaimed Krystlyn Giedt, president of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau, which organizes the Nights of Lights, including the parade and upcoming Friday evening events over the next two weeks.

