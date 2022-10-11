Hatch Elementary School

Students from Hatch Elementary School celebrate Latin culture with a return of the school’s popular Fiesta.

 Photo courtesy Kayla Picard

For months Brenda DeJesus’ kindergarten class practiced its dance for the annual Fiesta at Hatch Elementary School, and on Oct. 2, when the class and other Spanish Immersion Program classes performed, the multipurpose room was loud with cheers and applause from friends and family. 

“I’m very proud of my class because they weren’t shy, they were ready to go out there on the stage and ready to perform for their friends and families,” said DeJesus. “The family support was great. They felt like rock stars up there performing.”

