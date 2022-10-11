For months Brenda DeJesus’ kindergarten class practiced its dance for the annual Fiesta at Hatch Elementary School, and on Oct. 2, when the class and other Spanish Immersion Program classes performed, the multipurpose room was loud with cheers and applause from friends and family.
“I’m very proud of my class because they weren’t shy, they were ready to go out there on the stage and ready to perform for their friends and families,” said DeJesus. “The family support was great. They felt like rock stars up there performing.”
DeJesus, a Hatch alumna, said that the recent Fiesta was her first since she started teaching during COVID-19. To prepare for the rendition of “La Bruja de Veracruz,” a folkloric song and dance from Veracruz, Mexico, the kindergarten class practiced every Friday with a dance instructor from Ayudando Latinas a Soñar. DeJesus also incorporated practice into her classes during the week sometimes as well.
While the song and dance originated in Mexico, DeJesus emphasized Fiesta isn’t just about Mexican culture, it’s all Latin American and Spanish-speaking cultures. DeJesus’ family is from Mexico, so she said they celebrate it a lot, especially during Hispanic Heritage Month, but they talk about different countries every day.
“It’s really important because it opens the mind of our little kids, to realize there’s so much more beyond just here,” the teacher said. “There’s so much more for them to explore. We really want to make them proud of being bilingual in English and Spanish.”
DeJesus said that speaking Spanish opens up where you can travel and enables you to communicate with people from different areas of the world.
“That’s glued into their education every day,” she said.
Fiesta was traditionally held in the spring, but was moved to the fall in recent years.
“Fiesta started as a cultural celebration and then kind of expanded as the program grew into a fundraiser,” said Kendra Holland, president of the Spanish Immersion Parent Teacher Organization. “By the time I became involved, it had really exploded into this spring carnival. It continued with the cultural celebration with student performances, but grew to include food and raffles. It really became a large community event.”
Holland said that her favorite part about Fiesta, and how it’s grown over the years, is how it’s not just Hatch students and families, but the whole Coastside. She said she sees kids come support their friends from soccer or dance, even if they don’t go to Hatch Elementary.
After limitations for the event due to COVID-19, the Oct. 2 event was a festive one, with food, music, games and good community cheer.
