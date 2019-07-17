Pillar Ridge residents still recall two propane leak scares from a propane tank storage yard on Airport Road in Princeton two years ago.
“I saw the residents from that area where the gas was hitting … running out screaming, holding their babies who were coughing,” said Pillar Ridge resident Jose Tamez, recalling a leak in September 2017 at Midcoast Community Council’s July 10 meeting. Local firefighters responded that night, though by the time they arrived they didn’t observe any leak nor did they smell an odor.
The worries residents had then about the storage yard have changed little now that AmeriGas is applying for a Coastal Development Permit to use the storage yard as a depot for empty, or nearly empty, containers. It would be used as a holding place as AmeriGas transported tanks to and from residents in the area.
Residents fear people will not report gas leaks due to the continuous smell of gas, and they worry about an explosion.
AmeriGas representative Justine Staub said the yard will be safe for residents living nearby, and land-use planner Charles Eadie, on behalf of AmeriGas, told the Review in 2017 that it’s statistically more likely for someone to be hit by lightning than to suffer consequences in a propane accident.
But experts say there are health risks from breathing in propane. The U.S. National Library of Medicine lists coughing, diarrhea, dizziness, fever, headaches and nausea among possible symptoms.
In October 2017, the San Mateo County Planning and Building Department cited AmeriGas for not removing propane tanks from a storage facility on Airport Road in Princeton. AmeriGas removed the tanks four days later. Photos taken by Tamez show a delivery of new tanks at the storage yard in February of this year, which the Midcoast Council said violates the county’s orders.
The MCC approved a letter on July 10 opposing a proposal that would allow Ameri-Gas to uses the storage yard as a depot. It also is against letting the company store the 15,000-gallon tank on-site that was permitted in 1983.
“We’re very concerned about the safety of the facility,” MCC Chair Claire Toutant said in an interview. “... They’ve got the 15,000-gallon tank, which was not ordered to be removed, but we have a lot of concern about smaller tanks that were removed but recently were moved back, and they would like to keep them there.”
AmeriGas said on its application that the tanks will be empty and that no more than 100 tanks would be kept at the storage yard at one time.
The MCC’s letter states AmeriGas has lied about empty tanks before.
“In the past, residents were always told the smaller tanks were empty and posed no hazard,” the letter reads. “Resident testimony and photos at our October 2017 meeting of the explosive gas leak due to mishandling of those tanks showed that to be a lie.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.