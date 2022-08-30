Tina Miles

Tina Miles is a longtime and active volunteer with American Legion Post 474 in Princeton. 

 Photo courtesy Michelle Velarde

Friends of Tina Miles say their generous friend is always willing to lend a helping hand. Now, they want to return the favor after a serious car crash left the avid Coastside volunteer hospitalized earlier this month.

 Miles, 64, was critically injured on Aug. 10 after a suspected drunken driver swerved an SUV across Highway 1 and caused a head-on collision with Miles’ vehicle near the Half Moon Bay Airport. Three people were sent to Stanford Hospital. The California Highway Patrol says it suspects the male driver of the other car was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash and is investigating the incident as a DUI, according to reports. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

