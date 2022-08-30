Friends of Tina Miles say their generous friend is always willing to lend a helping hand. Now, they want to return the favor after a serious car crash left the avid Coastside volunteer hospitalized earlier this month.
Miles, 64, was critically injured on Aug. 10 after a suspected drunken driver swerved an SUV across Highway 1 and caused a head-on collision with Miles’ vehicle near the Half Moon Bay Airport. Three people were sent to Stanford Hospital. The California Highway Patrol says it suspects the male driver of the other car was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash and is investigating the incident as a DUI, according to reports.
Miles, an Army veteran, volunteers much of her time at the American Legion Post 474 in Princeton, where she helps with a variety of concerts and events that support local veterans. Bob Resch, commander of the Legion, said Miles is a constant presence in Princeton and beloved for her dedication.
She’s officially the vice commander of the post, Resch’s second in command. Miles has served as vice commander for the last six years and has been involved with the Legion for more than 20, Resch said.
“She does so many things, it's hard to put my finger on it,” Resch said. “But I’m sure missing her. She was beating herself up because she’s not here. But we told her, life goes on and we’ll take care of it for her.”
Resch has visited Miles in the hospital, where she could remain for a few months. She has multiple broken ribs, and either a rod or cast on each arm and leg, and has needed multiple surgeries over the last few weeks, according to Michelle Velarde, a friend who set up the GoFundMe page to raise money for Miles’ medical bills. However, she said Miles is in good spirits and is determined to recover. As of Aug. 29, 142 donations have raised $11,625 for her expenses. Resch said that on Aug. 19 Miles was happy to finally grasp a fork and feed herself with her left hand.
“She just can’t move very much,” Resch said. “But her resolve is incredibly strong. She’s talking about what it’s going to take to get out of there. She’s not a complainer. I don’t know how to say it any better than that.”
