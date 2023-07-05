A San Mateo woman has sued American Medical Response after saying she was sexually assaulted in the back of an ambulance while en route to a hospital in 2022. 

An 82-year-old woman, who has not been publicly identified, claimed that Miguel Ontiveros, who was employed by AMR, subjected her to forced oral copulation while she was strapped to a gurney and immobilized in a cervical collar that held her neck in place on Dec. 23, 2022, according to reports. The complaint alleges that Ontiveros left DNA evidence to prove the contention. 

