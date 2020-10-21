A dispute that escalated into a deadly shooting between 23-year-old Tristan Michael Cecil and his now-deceased girlfriend has Cecil standing before court on felony charges for homicide, according to the San Mateo County district attorney’s office.
On Feb. 22, 2018, Cecil and his then-girlfriend, Kimberly Quiroz, 18, reportedly got into an argument after Cecil looked through Quiroz cellphone while she was sleeping. Cecil reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot Quiroz once in the forehead. The couple had been dating for a month when the incident occurred.
When deputies arrived, Cecil denied shooting Quiroz, instead claiming she shot herself. An autopsy report appeared to refute Cecil’s explanation of the shooting, the district attorney says.
Quiroz was rushed to Stanford Hospital but died on March 3, 2020, after failing to regain consciousness.
Cecil’s trial is set for Nov. 30. He is currently in custody on $11 million bail. Cecil is also serving a two-year prison sentence for possession of narcotics with the intent to sell.
