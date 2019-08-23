Updated 2:45 p.m.: A 48-foot semi truck carrying 80,000 lbs. of garbage overturned near the intersection of 92 and 35 close to the Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir on Friday morning.
At about 2:30 p.m. traffic was open in both directions between lower and upper Highway 35 on Highway 92.
At approximately 10:38 a.m. California Highway Patrol reported a semi truck tractor with a 48-foot open top trailer carrying thousands of pounds of trash overturned on its side. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.
The incident occurred on the westbound side of Highway 92, east of Highway 35 before Skylawn Cemetery.
The incident is still under investigation, said a California Highway Patrol spokesman.
Expand 92. Enough of dump truck jokes and fender benders that would shut down the road immediately.
...what?
