The Coastside’s nonprofits have long helped meet the needs of the farmworker community. After nearly a year of collaboration, a local nonprofit said it's going to finally bring services directly to those who need them.
At last week’s Half Moon Bay City Council meeting, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar Executive Director Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga announced the nonprofit would be wheeling out a new mobile essential-services unit in the form of a retrofitted double-decker bus later this year.
ALAS’s Equity Express is meant to bring help directly to the field. The bus will have computers and internet for participants to access virtual meetings with health care staff, remote tutoring sessions and parent-teacher conferences, and provide access to online English lessons and job training.
Hernandez-Arriaga said the plan is for the bus to be operational with ALAS staff members by late summer or fall. At first, it will visit one farm a day from 3 to 8 p.m. between three to five days per week, and eventually will run on weekends.
About eight months ago, ALAS proposed the project to Life Science Cares Bay Area, an organization that specializes in pooling resources from companies and nonprofits to address the impact of poverty and inequality. Executive Director Aisha Baro, a Half Moon Bay resident, said the project is designed to address disparities in mental and physical health, education and economic development for the Coastside’s farmworker communities.
“We saw there was an opportunity to bring equitable access to a lot of services that could potentially transform lives,” Baro said.
Hernandez-Arriaga and Baro said a key factor in these problems is access. Based on survey data from San Mateo County, farmworkers consistently face hurdles accessing medical care because of language barriers, limited time off work and transportation issues.
“We see that one of the reasons they’re not able to get health care is because they can’t take time off work,” Baro said. “And that’s true for a lot of farmworkers, but there are also other barriers around transportation we thought we can have an impact on.”
ALAS’s new program involves efforts from Half Moon Bay and the greater Bay Area. City Council member Joaquin Jimenez serves as ALAS’s farmworker program and outreach director. The project has support from multiple Bay Area biotechnology companies, including Gilead Sciences, AbbVie and Genentech. The bus was designed by the latter, and used to shuttle employees to and from its Bay Area campus before the pandemic, Baro said. With the rows of seats removed, one floor will have a private “exam room” for people to talk with physicians. The other floor will have cubicles for virtual classes and conferences.
“This is a model that we hope can be shared across California for other farmworker communities,” Hernandez-Arriaga said. “We’re excited to pilot and develop this in Half Moon Bay.”
You RAWK, Aisha!! Again, making baby girl proud and setting an exemplary model for her as well. HMB is honored to be the place you call home.
