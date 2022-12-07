The Half Moon Bay-based nonprofit Ayudando Latinos a Soñar has announced the mobilization of the Farmworker Equity Express, a double-decker bus that will serve as a mobile resource center for farmworkers on the Coastside.
Participants in the program will receive access to telehealth providers, mental health services and online tutoring. The Farmworker Equity Express is equipped with computers and an internet connection so that farmworkers can utilize additional resources such as virtual classes offered by local community colleges.
The Farmworker Equity Express, part of a national pilot program, was developed by ALAS in partnership with Life Science Cares. Genentech employees helped design the eco-friendly bus for the program, and Genentech also made in-kind donations. Additional financial support was provided by the Gilead Foundation and AbbVie Inc.
An unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Farmworker Equity Express will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 636 Purissima St. in Half Moon Bay.
“We are looking forward to celebrating the unveiling of the Farmworker Equity Express bus and begin visiting the farms soon,” said Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, executive director of ALAS, in a prepared release. “This is the result of the power of nonprofits and biotech companies coming together and turning ideas into reality.”
The celebration on Sunday will include food vendors, tours of the bus and family-friendly crafts. The community is invited to donate blankets, winter jackets and toys at the event.
