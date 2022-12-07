The Half Moon Bay-based nonprofit Ayudando Latinos a Soñar has announced the mobilization of the Farmworker Equity Express, a double-decker bus that will serve as a mobile resource center for farmworkers on the Coastside.

Participants in the program will receive access to telehealth providers, mental health services and online tutoring. The Farmworker Equity Express is equipped with computers and an internet connection so that farmworkers can utilize additional resources such as virtual classes offered by local community colleges.  

