Half Moon Bay, CA (94019)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.