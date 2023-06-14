ALAS

ALAS has again earned accolades beyond Half Moon Bay, this time as recipient of the Nonprofit of the Year recognition given by state Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblyman Marc Berman.

State Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblyman Marc Berman, who both represent the San Mateo County coast, have selected Ayudando Latinos a Soñar as the 2023 Nonprofit of the Year in their districts. The group’s name translates to “helping Latinos to dream,” and their support has proven vital for Coastside farmworkers in what started out as a nightmarish year.

In a press release jointly issued by the two state representatives, Berman said, “When the farmworker community in Half Moon Bay was devastated by a mass shooting in January, ALAS stepped up to serve and care for the grieving community.”

Tags

(1) comment

Yosemite

Great local success story. Well deserved recognition.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories