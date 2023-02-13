Updated 3:23 p.m.: Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, the Half Moon Bay-based nonprofit that has championed farmworker issues in recent years, has announced that its fundraising campaign known as “HMB Strong” has come to an end.

The fund, which was established last month to raise money for those directly impacted by the shootings in Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23, brought in a total of $300,000 in donations, administrators say.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories