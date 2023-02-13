Updated 3:23 p.m.: Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, the Half Moon Bay-based nonprofit that has championed farmworker issues in recent years, has announced that its fundraising campaign known as “HMB Strong” has come to an end.
The fund, which was established last month to raise money for those directly impacted by the shootings in Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23, brought in a total of $300,000 in donations, administrators say.
“We are now closing the victims fund and (will) give out every dollar until it’s spent,” said Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, ALAS founder and executive director. “ALAS will continue its normal fundraising for all programs, including our farmworker program.”
Coastside Hope, a local nonprofit that offers social services to low-income Coastsiders including farmworkers, has collected $165,000 for victims of the Jan. 23 shootings. The fundraising campaign is still open.
“We have a farmworker fund all year round, but we created a campaign within our database,” said Judith Guerrero, executive director of Coastside Hope. “Everything that’s coming in will only be used to support the victims of the incident.”
Anyone who wants to offer monetary support to the victims of the shooting tragedy can also donate to the Coastside Victims Fund, which was recently set up by the city of Half Moon Bay. In a prepared release, it was announced that the Coastside Victims Fund “directly supports the seven deceased victims, one critically injured victim as well as the dozens of others that are suffering from psychological injuries and trauma.” No administrative fees will be taken from donations, and victims will be able to receive assistance regardless of their citizenship status. To make a donation, visit coastsidevictimsfund.org.
The shootings resulted in a wave of goodwill to the local farmworker community. That included hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. In addition to the ALAS and Coastside Hope funds, several crowdsourcing efforts began in the wake of the shooting. And the Silicon Valley Community Foundation said that its’ Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund would help local farmworkers.
