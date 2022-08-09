▸ Government body:
Agricultural Advisory Committee
▸ Time and date:
7 p.m., Aug. 8, 2022
▸ Closed session: None
▸ Votes taken:
• Removing discussion of COVID-19 from automatically being part of each meeting’s agenda. 11-0 in favor.
• To support the Fire Station No. 59 replacement plan as drafted, pending adherence to regulatory criteria. This failed by a vote of 7-1.
▸ Members present:
Natalie Sare, Bill Cook, Ryan Casey, John Vars, Jonathan Winslow, Fred Crowder, Judith Humburg, Peter Marchi, James Oku, Louie Figone, Lauren Silberman
▸ Discussion:
Koren Widdel, San Mateo County’s agricultural commissioner, announced that a contagious avian influenza has been detected in local counties. People with poultry should take measures to protect their flock if they interact with wild birds. She advised against visiting other farms within 72 hours of being at your farm.
The committee discussed a potential replacement project for Fire Station No. 59 in Pescadero. The present location cannot be renovated adequately. The existing fire station location will still be in operation for certain critical emergencies after the new fire station is constructed, however.
The project includes extension of water service to Pescadero Middle/High school, where wells currently do not meet state water quality standards.
The California Coastal Commission is requiring the county to
acquire 3.5 acres of compensatory prime soil land in
the coastal zone to fulfill this project. The county is still looking for this land.
The county requested that
the committee vote on the consideration. Multiple committee members said they did not yet have sufficient information to vote in favor of the project.
The committee will continue to discuss the fire station replacement project at the next meeting.
▸ Quote of the Day:
“I see the importance of having emergency services in Pescadero. I think it’s important that we stay engaged with this,” said Fred Crowder.
