The Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA as well as other local organizations are continuing to offer support to wildfire evacuees who are animal owners.
“As of now we have nine chickens, 24 cats and 12 dogs,” PHS communications manager Buffy Martin-Tardox said Friday morning. This is an increase from Thursday’s 18 cats and 10 dogs. All of the animals are being housed at the Coyote Point Shelter in San Mateo and “we do expect more to come in,” Martin-Tardox said.
Aside from asking people to donate directly to the organization, the shelter is also asking for donations to be delivered to the Coyote Point shelter, located at 12 Airport Blvd. in San Mateo. Shelter managers are asking for donations including unopened dog and cat food, bottled water, clean blankets and towels, newspapers and especially cat litter. “We’re short on cat litter,” Martin-Tardox said. “It’s one of those things people don’t often think about.”
Donations can be dropped off anytime during the shelter’s opening hours. They are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Evacuated pet owners in need of their own supplies can visit either the San Mateo County Event Center, the Half Moon Bay High School evacuation center, or the Coyote Point shelter to pick up necessities including food, water and cat litter.
While the Coyote Point shelter can only house small animals, the Peninsula Humane Society is also working with the San Mateo County Large Animal Evacuation Group to shelter large animals. Just today a large animal shelter opened at the Cow Palace in Daly City, Martin-Tardox said. “We are assisting with that. It’s a coordinated effort.” As of late morning on Friday, Martin-Tardox said there were not currently any large animals at the Cow Palace, but they were expecting about 70 goats to arrive later in the day.
Evacuated pet owners in Santa Cruz County can turn to the Santa Cruz Animal Shelter for assistance. Additionally, Wag Hotels is offering free boarding to those affected by wildfires in California, according to an official social media post by the organization.
For more animal related resources for wildfire evacuees, Red Rover provides a roundup at its website: https://redrover.org/2020/08/20/fireresources/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.