“Homies with trail bikes, homies with BMX bikes, homies with training wheels — everyone is out here!” remarked 23-year-old Joe McGrath of Moss Beach.
McGrath was one biker of many working the pedals on Saturday for the grand opening of the Quarry Park Pump Track in El Granada. Tots, teens and adults alike swarmed the track of hills and terrain features after Nicholas Calderon, San Mateo County Parks director, snipped a red ribbon.
A pump track is a course of hills that allows riders to build momentum by “pumping” their bike using their upper body instead of pedaling. Engaging different muscles than traditional biking and allowing riders to catch air, it’s gaining popularity amongst avid cyclists.
“You can put a 90-year-old on a pump track. As long as you can ride a bike, you can ride a pump track,” said Ric Barker, founder and executive director of Coastside Mountain Bikers.
The track, designed and built by Action Sports
Construction, takes up an acre of the park. In addition to both intermediate and beginner pump tracks, it includes terrain training features like logs and rocks so mountain bikers can hone their skills. The track was closed briefly this week as the builder finished the fencing and made minor fixes to the track. County officials expect it to reopen this weekend.
The road to building the bumpy track was bumpy as well. It all started in 2019, when local kids and adults brought their shovels to Quarry Park and began shaping a pump track.
The Parks Department removed the unauthorized track. Disappointed in the destruction of their handmade outdoor recreation experience, more than 200 locals showed up to the Midcoast Community Council in January 2020 pleading for a track.
One month into his role as San Mateo County Parks director, Nicholas Calderon pledged to build the community state-of-the-art pump track at Quarry Park to replace the amateur-built, unauthorized track within the year. COVID and the CZU Lightning Complex fires derailed the ambitious timeline.
Funds for the project — which cost more than $500,000, according to Calderon — were procured from San Mateo Parks, Granada Community Services District and REI. Coastside Mountain Bikers raised $15,000 and received donations from as far away as Lake Tahoe.
After dealing with the pandemic, wildfires and fundraising, the Parks Department surveyed the community, collecting more than 400 responses to design the community’s dream, state-of-the-art course with Action Sports Construction.
This track is the first of its kind in the San Mateo
County Parks system, though one is under construction in Flood Park in Menlo Park.
“This kind of pump track and bike course is the new swings and slides,” said Barker. It’s “a model for how we’re going to go forward with modern park building.”
“For the San Mateo County Parks system, it’s about providing an experience and giving people the opportunity to get outdoors, and that’s what this track is doing,” said Calderon. “It’s gonna be awesome. It’s gonna be great.”
