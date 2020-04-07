While tenants who have recently been laid off, furloughed, or seen a reduction in hours due to the coronavirus pandemic were told they’d get some relief from San Mateo County with a newly adopted eviction moratorium, some housing advocates say the measure doesn’t go far enough. It could leave many renters in debt or facing eviction long after the crisis has passed.
In March, San Mateo County’s Board of Supervisors passed a countywide eviction moratorium which lasts until May 31. Similarly, Gov. Gavin Newsom passed a statewide eviction moratorium that expires at the end of May. The order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants who can’t pay rent because they lost income due to the shelter-in-place restrictions or contracted COVID-19. It also seeks to protect those who are caring for someone who has the virus or has missed work to take care of a child who is no longer in school.
Landlords can still file an eviction notice, but first must supply tenants with a form that allows for documentation showing that the inability to pay rent is because of COVID-19. Once the order is up, tenants are obligated to repay rent owed within a set time frame.
“So, it is not rent animosity; instead it is rent deferral. It gives an optimistic viewpoint that this will all come to a close and everyone will bounce right back within a short time frame,” said Shirley Gibson, directing attorney with the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County.
Many people are now forced to grapple with unemployment and no one knows when jobs will return following the pandemic. A total of 878,727 unemployment claims were processed during the final week of March, representing a 370 percent increase from the week before, according to data from California’s Employment Development Department.
The county’s moratorium allows for rent to be delayed, but suggests the money will eventually be due to the landlord. It mandates rent be repaid no later than 90 days after May 31, with an option for a 30-day extension. That could put tenants in debt if they cannot repay the money once the moratorium is lifted, according to Gibson.
“For high rent-burdened households, which is a large portion of this county, who are paying nearly 50 to 60 percent of their income on rent, even if they are able to get new employment, it doesn’t mean now they’re suddenly in a position to pay back whole sections of rent in that time frame,” she said.
Gibson said her office has been inundated with calls from tenants asking for advice and rental assistance as they navigate the process.
In addition to providing tenants with advice, Legal Aid Society also has a small fund of rental assistance money to give people who are in need. Just last month the nonprofit administered about $85,000 to people who needed it.
Gibson worries some people will treat the moratorium as a free pass from rent.
“Will this help people come August or September? I think time will tell, but this does completely stop the leaks in the dike,” she said.
The eviction moratorium from the state and county do not prohibit local jurisdictions from enacting further rental protections.
No city has yet considered rent freezes or rent forgiveness, but San Jose and Los Angeles are looking into it, according to Gibson.
“San Mateo County has never been bold in progressive tenant policies,” she said. “My guess is, before anything like that is considered here, other Bay Area counties would need to do it first.”
