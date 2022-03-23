Coastside Families Taking Action, an advocacy group supporting progressive causes on the San Mateo County coast, dedicated an evening last week to the nuances of school funding. The group hopes that sharing information about complex funding formulas will help local families become better equipped to advocate for school funding in their communities.
The March 16 presentation began with an explanation of the Local Control Funding formula in California. According to data presented by the group, the state designates minimum amounts of $8,215 to $8,935 per student for grades K-8 and just over $10,000 for each high school student. While these amounts might seem substantial when multiplied by the number of students in a classroom, they rank California low among the 50 states in per pupil spending. Private school tuition, in comparison, can cost as much as three times the amount allocated by the state.
School funding has increased over the past few years and some of the numbers provided by the family group were from 2017. California now ranks closer to the middle of the pack in school funding but remains below average in nationwide comparisons, which vary depending on how funding amounts are calculated.
California school funding rules put into law in 2013 require the state to make up the difference if local property taxes do not generate at least the minimum amounts determined to be necessary for adequate education. Districts that generate local income in excess of the minimum are allowed to retain those dollars for their schools. The rules ensure that all districts reach a certain financial level but also result in budget disparities among districts.
Pacifica School District receives funding from the state because local taxes do not amount to the established minimum. Cabrillo Unified recently became a Basic Aid District, meaning its local resources are deemed adequate according to the state formula. This prevents CUSD from receiving supplemental resources from other state education funds. For districts such as Woodside, which generate income well in excess of the minimum, this loss of supplemental funding does not have the same impact that it does for districts like CUSD.
The CFTA presentation described coastal districts as occupying a black hole between the haves and have-nots resulting in some of the lowest funding for districts in San Mateo County.
CFTA highlighted additional disadvantages for school districts on the coast. The large amount of land dedicated to open space and parks, which does not generate tax income, diminishes the coffers. Also, the high cost of living discourages young teachers from accepting positions in the coastal districts.
The presenters acknowledged the important contributions of support groups such as parent-teacher organizations and foundations, but emphasized that voluntary giving can magnify inequities and generally cannot make up for structural funding disadvantages.
Not all per student funding, whether from the state or local revenue, necessarily reaches classrooms. As reported previously, districts must account for spending on each campus annually in School Accountability Report Cards. Comparing amounts in the SARCs with district-wide per pupil allocations reveals the percentage of funding used to support administrative overhead.
CFTA encouraged people to ask candidates in the upcoming elections difficult questions about increasing per pupil spending, cost of living adjustments and teacher shortages. An informed community committed to ongoing advocacy, the group reminded listeners, can lead to increased support for students in the long run.
