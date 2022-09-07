Kings Mountain Art Fair

Art lovers flocked back to the Kings Mountain Art Fair over the weekend as the beloved mountain event returned after a three-year hiatus. 

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Eighty-eight-year-old Alma Fletcher knows the Kings Mountain Art Fair like the back of her hand, having volunteered in just about every corner of the beloved community fair for the better part of the last century. 

Over the weekend, Fletcher was one of many volunteers, artists, locals and visitors who were delighted to once again gather for the Kings Mountain Art Fair, in person, for the first time in three years. 

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

