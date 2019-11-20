Local nonprofit Abundant Grace Coastside Worker is one step closer to opening a workforce development center after the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission approved a series of permits on Nov. 12 that were necessary to move forward with the project.
Several people voiced their support of the project at the meeting.
While Executive Director of Abundant Grace Eric DeBode is still in contract to purchase the building at 515 Kelly Ave., one of the current owners authorized approval to apply for a coastal development permit, a use permit and a parking exception.
“I think it is a great project and I absolutely support it,” said Commission Chair Brian Holt.
Last month, all five City Council members approved allocating $300,000 in affordable housing funds to go to Abundant Grace for the purchase of the property. The cost of purchasing the building on Kelly Avenue and completing renovations is about $1.1 million.
DeBode explained he intends the center to be used as a meeting space to facilitate the nonprofit’s two programs geared at employing homeless people.
