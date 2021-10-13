The Half Moon Bay branch of the American Association of University Women is collaborating with the Half Moon Bay Library to host a discussion on the work of the United States Supreme Court.
“I think anything that has to do with the Supreme Court is fascinating,” said Barbara Cohen, program chair for the AAUW branch. “I hope that people will just get a better sense of what the Supreme Court does. I think it’s just exposure for people understanding what the Supreme Court does and is about.”
From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the event with retired lawyer Barbara Creed will be held virtually.
Creed practiced law in San Francisco for more than 40 years, specializing in employee benefits before retiring and hosting a program to help participants gain an understanding of the Supreme Court. For the past 10 years, through the interactive discussion, Creed has worked with more than 1,000 people to help them learn more about how the Supreme Court works and the complexities of the cases it handles.
Creed was introduced to the AAUW through a neighbor and friend.
“My hope is that (the participants) will learn a bit more than they knew about how the court works and why it’s so important and how difficult the cases are that they handle,” Creed said. “I’m very honored to be asked to address the group and the AAUW in Half Moon Bay. We’re looking forward to it.”
Links to reading materials and more information about the three cases that will be discussed can be found on Creed’s website, scotuscreed.com.
“The cases I choose aren’t the front page headlines,” Creed said. “They are ones with pressing issues and facts but aren’t the ones that people already know a great deal about. The object is more to learn about the court and the issues it’s handling as opposed to the particular cases.”
The cases that will be discussed on Saturday are the Houston Community College System v. Wilson, the Federal Bureau of Investigation v. Fazaga and Hemphill v. New York.
Registration is required. To register for the virtual event, visit the “Understanding the Work of the Supreme Court” event page on the San Mateo County Libraries website.
“Many of us in the AAUW are on the older side and one of our goals is to get younger members involved because we want to include university women of all ages,” said Cohen. “My passion is to try to get more young people involved in politics, period, regardless of what side you are on.”
