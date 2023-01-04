▸ January
City has big plans and some setbacks
The Half Moon Bay City Council started the year with ambitious plans as longtime Councilmember Debbie Ruddock assumed the role of mayor for the fifth time. After serving on City Council from 1991 until 2002, she stepped back into the political arena in 2016. Ruddock told the Review she planned on restarting efforts to recycle water and would focus on mental health issues and the challenges presented by climate change.
In the new term, City Council took on some big issues. After a process that lasted almost a year, including several “back to the drawing board” moments, the council narrowly approved a new map for five council districts but still needed another three months before making the changes final.
Meanwhile the council initially postponed decisions on the hot-button issue of electrification of homes and businesses but did finally approve a ban on gas lines for newly constructed buildings. Exemptions for commercial buildings for another two decades disappointed advocates of the measure.
The city received bad news when a judge ruled against Half Moon Bay in its battle over expenses for the sewage infrastructure that serves the Midcoast. The judge reasoned that sewage treatment is shared among the city and the two unincorporated areas, so the costs should be shared as well. The city decided to appeal the decision with a final outcome still pending.
▸ February
Finding agreements, solutions proves challenging
Cabrillo Unified School District seemed no closer to reaching final terms on a contract with teachers. Superintendent Sean McPhetridge and the teachers union traded memos staking out their seemingly intractable differences over what a new contract should provide and what the district could afford. The gulf between the sides seemed so significant that they could not even agree on how to calculate the percentage of proposed raises.
Meanwhile, dog owners sounded off in debate over a proposal to introduce off-leash programs in Quarry Park and along Pillar Point Bluff. After months of community input and fact-finding, Parks Director Nicholas Calderon advocated for a pilot program in the two locations. More than 100 people submitted letters and spoke at a San Mateo County Planning Commission meeting considering the proposal. Opposition to canine freedom came from various camps — people who had bad encounters with uncontrolled dogs, equestrians, preservationists and probably a few people who just don’t like sharing space with the four-legged animals. Charges of racism, conflict-of-interest and NIMBYism became much more than a walk in the park. In the end, the Board of Supervisors approved a modified plan to run the pilot on well-marked trails in Quarry Park but rejected having canines run free on the bluff.
“The need right now is for housing.” Those were the words of Patricia Ramirez who participated in a march and rally drawing attention to the lack of affordable accommodations for the Latino community. Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, executive director of Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, the group that organized the event, reminded the public, “Our Latino community makes up the backbone of the economy here.” The housing crisis continues unabated almost a year later.
▸ March
Bridges, parks and some perspective
After more than a decade of debate about the safety and appearance of the Main Street Bridge, City Council finally decided to suspend planning for repairs. City leaders said that, after hiring a design firm to evaluate options for repair, estimated costs increased and restrictions imposed by a preservation measure impeded the search for solutions. A consulting engineer concluded that, contrary to earlier Caltrans studies, the bridge is not in imminent risk of collapse.
In contrast, the construction of a bicycle pump track in Quarry Park took a big step forward. After more than two years of discussion and debate about the recreational facility the Board of Supervisors approved a contract with American Ramp Co. to build a state-of-the-art track. With additional financial contributions from the Granada Community Services District and the San Mateo County Parks Foundation the new track finally opened in July and immediately became a destination for local families.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine put local debates over parks and bridges into some perspective. Just weeks after the first attacks, reverberations of the hostile action were felt all the way on the West Coast. Several Ukrainian American residents shared their horror and grief with neighbors as they tried to keep track of family and friends taking shelter back home. One mother managed to get out of the country with her young son Eli and land in the Bay Area while her husband stayed behind for military duty. After reading about their plight in the Review, a Half Moon Bay couple offered the refugees a room in their home in the hope that the young mother and child could attempt something approximating a normal life until the war ends.
Half Moon Bay announced plans for a pilot implementation of the Crisis Assistance Response and Evaluation Services program, which provides unarmed civilian response to nonviolent mental health emergencies. Similar programs elsewhere have helped deescalate situations rather than bringing in armed law enforcement.
▸ April
Infrastructure investments
Almost two years after the deteriorating Miramar pedestrian bridge, also known as the Mirada Road pedestrian bridge, was closed due to safety concerns, the Board of Supervisors selected and funded plans for a replacement. The new bridge was expected to be completed by now, but supply chain issues delayed preparations and fabrication of the bridge itself. Work is ongoing and the county now expects to install the new bridge early in 2023.
Meanwhile, long-anticipated improvements on the Sheriff’s Office Substation behind Shoreline Station were completed.
Just two months before the end of the school year Cabrillo Unified reached contract agreements with unions representing teachers and other staff. Each teacher’s salary was increased by $5,000 helping achieve the goal of providing a higher percentage raise for younger teachers earning less. All sides seemed happy with the agreement but also recognized that a longer-term contract would be necessary. That goal remains elusive.
▸ May
Citizens uniting for their causes
In the month of May Coastsiders showed their ability to work together and get things done. The annual Coastside Gives charity event raised more than $1.4 million for nonprofit organizations serving the coast from Montara to Pescadero.
A group of downtown business owners joined forces to add a new date to mark on our calendar of local events. The inaugural Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Fest organized by the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association exceeded expectations bringing several thousand guests to the coast to enjoy an afternoon of libations and music. The fest will return next May.
Down the coast the Sempervirens Fund successfully raised enough donations to purchase a conservation easement at the YMCA Jones Gulch camp. The agreement will help preserve and update the beloved camp while preventing any future logging in the area.
Workers at the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, voted to unionize hoping to improve wages and working conditions for people who clean and maintain the luxury resort.
A group called Fixin’ San Mateo County formed in order to advocate for civilian oversight of the Sheriff’s Office. The group brought together people from across the county and spoke up at the May Board of Supervisors meeting. Jim Lawrence, chairman of the group, pointed out that with a budget approaching $300 million the department would benefit from an inspector general, but even more important would be a civilian board that could impartially evaluate the conduct of law enforcement. The supervisors approved the concept at a later meeting. Details for implementation remain to be determined.
▸ June
Surprises for students and homeowners
Teachers and students who arrived at Pescadero Middle/High School early one June morning were surprised to spot a young mountain lion in one of the classrooms. Wildlife officials were summoned and determined that the unexpected visitor was male, about 6 months old, malnourished, and in poor overall health. Nicknamed “Sage” the lion was transported to the Oakland Zoo and weighed in at 25 pounds. Vets said he should be closer to 45 and that he was covered with ticks. Sage responded rapidly to treatment, put on some weight, and got to know Rose, another young rescue sharing his enclosure. By summer the pair were ready to transfer to the Living Desert Zoo in Palm Desert. Experts said Sage was separated from his mother too young to develop the skills he would have needed to survive in the wild.
Residents along Poplar Street in Half Moon Bay also woke up to a big surprise. The city announced that it would bill the owners of 21 parcels on the street for roughly 15 percent of the cost, or almost $12,000 per parcel, for the Poplar Street Traffic Calming and Safety Project. The financial responsibility fell to the current owners after the original developer deferred improvements to the street frontage with agreements signed between 1976 and 2000. The news came as a shock to some owners who moved into homes built before they were born and long after those agreements were signed.
▸ July
Farewell to Harpo
Main Street lost one of its mainstays with the unexpected passing of Harpo Marx, owner of Café Society. The German immigrant was remembered for helping make Half Moon Bay a destination for top jazz artists and for creating a space where members of the community gathered every day. “He offered a place that made everyone feel good to be around. He was welcoming, an endless source of goodwill,” Hal Bogner said.
After eight years of study, the Board of Supervisors approved the massive Connect the Coastside comprehensive transportation management plan that analyzes traffic and safety issues from Montara to Miramar. The plan makes 32 specific recommendations for improvements in infrastructure along with suggestions for changes in policy. Almost immediately, though, officials downplayed expectations stating that it could take decades to implement key elements of the plan and pointing out that as a state road Cabrillo Highway does not fall within county jurisdiction. One recommendation from the numerous consulting firms contributing to the plan was that the county should hire consultants to help implement it.
▸ August
Honoring Coastside farming advocate
A pillar of the community, BJ Burnham, became a permanent fixture with the naming of the Farm Bureau Building on Half Moon Bay’s Main Street in his honor. “I never in my wildest dreams dreamed that I’d ever have a building named after me,” Burns told the Review.
And a 49-foot humpback whale washed onto shore near the Ritz-Carlton, the victim of a boat strike. Researchers determined that the whale was Fran, one of the most frequently sighted whales off the California coast. Whale-watchers had recorded Fran 277 times since her birth in 2005.
▸ September
Harbor cuts raise concerns
The San Mateo County Harbor District capped staff shifts at 12 hours per day leaving gaps in the schedule that were previously filled by staff logging overtime. During those scheduling gaps search and rescue could be unavailable. General Manager Jim Pruett informed the board that in order to maintain the staffing necessary for round-the-clock rescue personnel the district would need to hire eight new deputy harbormasters at a cost of more than $1 million each year.
There’s a new sheriff in town. Capt. Rebecca Albin took over as head of the Coastside Patrol Bureau.With 18 years in law enforcement on the Peninsula, including experience as the Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, she appeared ready to maintain the peace through transparency and community engagement.
The coast got a sobering reminder of the need for bike lanes separated from the highway when a distracted truck driver swerved across two lanes before hitting and killing Moss Beach resident Harald Herrmann who was riding home. It was the second fatal accident for cyclists on the coast after a drunken driver killed Thomas Hampe who was riding near San Gregorio.
▸ October
Pumpkin Festival returns with record-setting gourd
Travis Giegner drove 35 hours from Minnesota with his giant pumpkin nicknamed “Maverick” in tow. The journey was worth it when he walked away with a check for $23,040 — that’s $9 for each of the 2,560 pounds of Maverick, a new North American record and the second win for Giegner, who called the Half Moon Bay weigh-off “the Super Bowl of pumpkin festivals.”
The weigh-off kicked off the 50th anniversary of the Art and Pumpkin Festival-related activites. If there were any concerns about the event regaining momentum following two years of cancellation, they proved unfounded. Crowds returned and local groups served endless lines at their booths.
▸ November
Some new and some familiar office holders
Voters bid farewell to Supervisor Don Horsley and U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier who both retired after representing parts of San Mateo County for decades. Sheriff Carlos Bolanos didn’t choose to step down, but voters sent a resounding message for reform by replacing him with challenger Christina Corpus.
Menlo Park Councilman Ray Mueller will take Horsley’s seat on the board. With some shuffling due to redistricting, Assemblyman Kevin Mullin replaces Speier in Congress while Anna Eschoo’s district shifted north and now includes the San Mateo County coast.
The composition of the Half Moon Bay City Council didn’t change with Debbie Ruddock handily fending off her challengers. A few new faces will join the La Honda-Pescadero and Cabrillo Unified School District boards.
Community activists in Pescadero moved a step closer to a long-held dream of creating a public space for the community when San Mateo County acquired a parcel at the center of town that will be developed according to plans designed by residents.
▸ December
Helping the neediest
San Mateo County announced a grant that will enable Half Moon Bay and nonprofit provider WeHOPE to set up a safe parking area for people living in their vehicles. The 18-month program is intended to help people transition from vehicular homelessness into stable housing.
Lest anyone think Coastsiders were done with COVID-19, there was unsettling news from the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside. The region’s wastewater treatment agency has been sending samples off for testing that revealed levels of the virus in the waste stream have been trending up since November.
And near year’s end a delegation of farmworkers and their advocates traveled from the South Coast to the nation’s capital to lobby on behalf of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. If signed into law, the act would establish a category of certified agricultural worker protecting farmworkers and their families from deportation. Whether their voices were heard remained to be seen as the year came to a close.
