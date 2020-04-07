The Andreotti family was in position behind their window, but Coastside photographer Susan Friedman was dealing with mounting logistical challenges.
“I’m getting such a glare, I can’t believe it,” she said, laughing.
Friedman was shooting a family portrait of Pete and Luanne Andreotti and their daughters, Sydney and Lauren Bradley, at their house in Miramar. Unlike a typical family portrait, the family remained indoors behind the windows, as Friedman maintained a safe distance outside. She positioned herself on the back deck of the family home.
The Andreottis turned on some indoor lights and moved tables and chairs. Friedman finally found the right angle on the porch to avoid the glare and reflection.
“This is good,” she said, as her shutter started clicking. “I love this; hold it.”
Friedman could have been speaking to the rest of us as well. People on the Coastside, in San Mateo County — across much of the world — have been told to stay right where we are in an attempt to isolate and ultimately stall the coronavirus that has buckled the global economy and killed more than 10,000 people in the United States so far.
In the last week, conditions across the country worsened. Hotspots like New York and New Orleans prepared as best they could for their health systems to fail. San Mateo County, for the first time, recommended residents wear masks when out of their homes and county health officer Dr. Scott Morrow ordered those who test positive to isolate from others.
Meanwhile, Coastsiders huddled at home. Students did their best to continue with school on laptops and cellphones while their parents took part in online conference calls. That gave Friedman, an acclaimed artist, the idea for her unusual project.
In the best of times, professional family portraits can be a technical challenge. Finding the correct composition and lighting while the regular family dynamic plays out in front of the lens can be a dicey proposition. Add double-paned, floor-to-ceiling windows and there is another layer of complexity to grapple with.
Like many people in the world, Friedman was having difficulty staying home through the shelter-in-place orders brought by coronavirus. She has been watching movies and doing some painting, but needed more. So, she grabbed her camera and started a project to challenge herself. Over the past couple of weeks, Friedman has been shooting a series of free portraits around the Coastside. The body of work, “Sheltering in Place,” literally provides a window into people’s homes, a small glimpse of their way of life.
Her illuminating artist’s statement captures the essence of what she’s creating.
“Looking through glass and seeing the reflections of lives lived, the poignant smiles, brought me back to my own family growing up, where we sometimes sheltered from a storm or sought refuge when we were sick,” she wrote. “I hope these photographs reflect this time with joy and not all sorrow.”
“It’s been really rewarding,” Friedman said.
When Friedman posted her project on Facebook and Nextdoor to find families to volunteer, she was shocked by the demand. After Friday’s shoot at the Andreotti household, she estimated she’s done nearly 20 families, with 15 still on her schedule. Friedman has an international reputation for her horse portrait photography. She taught at the University of California, Santa Cruz, for more than 30 years and hosted shows around the world, including in Amsterdam, Tokyo and Berlin.
“I’ve done a lot of fine-art photography, I’ve traveled all over the world photographing horses, but I love portraits of people,” Friedman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.